Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Work has begun on the country's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) with the BCCI brass, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, laying the foundation stone of the complex here on Monday.

The BCCI has secured the land on a 99-year lease.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"The new National cricket Academy starts from today ..laid the foundation stone of the new place today in Bengaluru," Ganguly tweeted and also shared images of the ceremony.

Shah wrote on his Twitter handle, "Laid the foundation stone for @BCCI's new NCA. It is our collective vision to have a Centre of Excellence which nurtures talent and supports the cricket ecosystem in India."

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction Top Buys.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, joint secretary Jayesh George and NCA head VVS Laxman.

Since the existing NCA's establishment in 2000, it has been running from the premises of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which owns the stadium, had rented out to the BCCI its Ground B for outdoor practice, besides an indoor practice facility, and separate space for a modern gymnasium.

The new facility, which is expected to be ready in a year's time, will have three grounds where domestic matches can be held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)