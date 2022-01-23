Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): India women's cricket team head coach Ramesh Powar on Sunday said that the workload management of senior bowler Jhulan Goswami would be really important in the New Zealand series as the side wants her to be at her peak when the 50-over World Cup starts.

India will depart for New Zealand to lock horns with the White Ferns in one T20I and five ODIs, beginning February 9 in Napier. And then the Mithali-led side would compete in the 50-over World Cup.

"Workload management of Jhulan Goswami would be important. Not just Jhulan, but everybody. When you look at the New Zealand series and World Cup games, in all it will be 14-15 games so we have planned accordingly right from the Australia series. I think the medical staff of our team is doing a fantastic job, they are looking after each and every player," said Powar while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"There is always a special eye on Jhulan because we want her to be at her peak when World Cup starts. We are managing as per we play games, the medical team is doing a fine job," he added.

After the game against Pakistan (March 6) in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

When asked whether he had communication with the dropped players (Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey), Powar said: "I think every player in the scheme of things knows where they stand and what is their present and future. I think everyone knows on this team where they stand. We do not have to communicate differently to them, they know where they stand."

Talking about the upcoming series against New Zealand, Powar said: "We tried to fill each and every gap after the England series, we are happy where we stand now, moving into New Zealand, we are going to get some experience before the World Cup. Every gap has been looked at, we will try to do good things there."

When asked about Harmanpreet Kaur form, the head coach said: "I think it is important that you back your players. As far as Harman is concerned, she just came out of the Women's Big Bash as the player of the tournament. She is in good form, it is up to her to capitalize on those good days into best days at the World Cup."

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ and ICC Women's World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. (ANI)

