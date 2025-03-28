Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): The 17th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru is set for another spectacular chapter, with registrations for the 10K category oversubscribed and other categories filling up fast. The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, offering a total prize fund of USD 210,000, will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Embracing the spirit of #EndendiguBengaluru - Forever Bengaluru, the event continues to bring together elite athletes, passionate runners, and an electric atmosphere that defines the city, as per a press release from World 10K Bengaluru.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, the reigning world record holder in both the 5000m and 10,000m, heads this year's stellar lineup. The three-time Olympian, who has dominated long-distance running in recent years, returns to compete in Bengaluru after 11 years, adding to the excitement. He previously finished second at the World 10K 2014, in a run that marked his international debut. The Indian Challenge will be led by defending champions and event record holders Kiran Matre and Sanjivani Jadhav.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, Tata Consultancy Services (the title sponsors) Bengaluru, said, "The World 10K Bengaluru is more than just a race--it's a celebration of the city's unstoppable spirit and drive to surpass expectations. The growing participation reflects a shared commitment to fitness, well-being, and community, which aligns perfectly with our values."

NA Harris, MLA. Shanti Nagar, commented, "Spirit of sports is important and we need to take it forward. Events like this inspire young people to take it up and take up a healthy lifestyle. I congratulate Vivek Singh and TCS for starting this running revolution and it's a proud moment to have more than 30,000 runners participate in our great city."

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, first broke the 5000m world record in 2020, running 12:35.36 at the Herculis Diamond League meeting in Monaco, shaving two seconds off the previous record held by Kenenisa Bekele, which had stood for over 16 years. He then set another milestone by breaking Bekele's 15-year-old record of 26:17.53 in the 10,000m with a time of 26:11.00 at the NN Valencia World Record Day in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei is also a decorated Olympian, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he further cemented his legacy by claiming gold in the 10,000m. Prior to that, he claimed the gold in the 5000m and silver in the 10,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The ace runner will undoubtedly be eyeing another stellar performance and the USD 8000 cash prize designated for a course record when he competes at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Notably, Kipkorir Kimeli is the current course record holder, clocking a formidable 27:38 in 2022.

Cheptegei, who took the crown at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in 2024, highlighted his excitement about competing in Bengaluru. He said, "I am excited to be racing at the World 10K Bengaluru, a prestigious event that has consistently attracted top talent from around the world. Road racing has always been special to me, and I'm looking forward to giving my best on this course in front of India's passionate running community. I would like to think India is lucky for me as I made my international debut here and I hope to deliver a strong performance."

Public Private partnership, is an integral part of this edition and as a showcase of their support, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start the metro services as early as 3:30 AM on the race day making it easy for participants to arrive at the venue from different parts of the city.

Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh unveiled the exclusive ASICS Finisher Tee in Bengaluru,

Manpreet Singh commented, "It is incredible to know that 30,000 people will be participating in this year's TCS World 10K. I would like to congratulate the organisers and sponsors on this tremendous achievement. It serves as great motivation for future generations to embrace fitness. To the participants, I would say, give it your best. It's all about dedication and focus. Running is about fitness, and the more people who take part, the better it is for our country."

In the Indian men's category, 10,000m National Games silver medallist and TCS World 10K event record holder and defending champion Kiran Matre will face a strong challenge from inform ASICS athlete Sawan Barwal. Barwal is making his debut in World 10K and is in tremendous form. In the recently concluded National Games, Sawan won the 10,000m Gold, and he also won the Half Marathon in the TMM 2025 edition, won the VDHM 2024, and was runner-up at the 25K Kolkata event. The other top challenge will come from the World 10K 2022 edition winner, Abhishek Pal.

In the Women's category, 10,000m National Games Gold Medallist & TCS World 10K event record holder and defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav, who is also the three-time winner of the World 10K, Bengaluru, will face a close contest from Lili Das, who has been in good form in recent years. Lili was the runner-up in the last edition and went on to win the Delhi Half Marathon 2024 edition and the TSW 25K Kolkata 2024 edition. (ANI)

