NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team take on each other in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) following the T20I series, which the Black Caps won 4-1. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 match takes place at the McLean Park Stadium in Napier on March 29. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI has a start time of 03:30 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. Spectator Takes Dig at Pakistan Cricket Team With Placard Reading ‘Cricket Bats for Sale Barely Used..’ During NZ vs PAK T20I Series 2025 (See Pic).

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam return for Pakistan for the three-match ODI series. The duo were not part of the T20I series which were humbled by the home side. While Rizwan will lead Pakistan Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand after Tom Latham was ruled out due to fractured hand. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Will Young (NZ) and Mark Chapman (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ) and Khushdil Shah (PAK).

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy (NZ), Will O'Rourke (NZ) and Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK).

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Michael Bracewell (c), Agha Salman (vc). NZ vs PAK 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of New Zealand’s ODI Series Against Pakistan With Fractured Right Hand.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Will Young (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Jacob Duffy (NZ), Will O'Rourke (NZ) and Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK).

