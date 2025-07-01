Astana [Kazakhstan], July 1 (ANI): India's strong start at the World Boxing Cup-Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 gained further ground with Sakshi, Lakshya Chahar, and Jaismine advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday following their preliminary victories at the Beeline Arena in Astana.

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to defeat England's Charley Davison with a unanimous 5:0 decision in her pre-quarterfinal bout. Jaismine followed with a confident showing of her own in the women's 57kg division, overcoming Azerbaijan's Aynur Mikayilova by the same margin to seal her place in the last eight. Lakshya Chahar delivered a gritty performance in the men's 80kg category, moving past Bulgaria's William Cholov 4:1 in a split verdict, a release said.

Meanwhile, Manish Rathore exited the competition after a closely contested bout against Rui Yamaguchi of Japan in the men's 55kg category.

Sakshi, Lakshya and Jaismine now join Sachin Siwach, Hitesh Gulia, Muskan, Minakshi and Sanju in the next round, underlining India's strong start to the tournament in Astana. (ANI)

