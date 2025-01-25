Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, met and felicitated the Indian Men's Kho Kho team in Pune on Saturday for their historic victory in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup.

The tournament, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, marked a significant milestone for the sport as India emerged victorious in the final.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024.

Expressing his excitement and pride, Indian Men's Kho Kho team captain, Pratik Waikar, highlighted the global growth of the sport and the ambitious goals set for its future.

"I am extremely happy with this achievement. Today, Kho Kho is played in 55 countries, with 23 of them qualified for the Kho Kho World Cup. If we aim to include Kho Kho in the Olympics, we need to surpass the 75-country mark. The federation has said that they are working towards expanding the sport to 100 countries. This gives me immense joy, as our traditional game will gain global recognition," Waikar told ANI

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024 Gold Medallist Harvinder Singh To Be Honoured With Padma Shri.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support received from various quarters, saying, "We are thankful to everyone who stood by us, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra Government, for their continuous encouragement."

The team's victory in the inaugural World Cup is a landmark moment for the Indigenous sport, boosting its visibility and inspiring efforts to make it a truly global phenomenon.

The 'Men in Blue' dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap. They joined the women's team, who dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40, as per a press release from the Kho Kho World Cup.

The team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan in the group stages. Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)