Singapore, Dec 4: Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out their fifth draw on the trot in the eighth game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Wednesday. The drawn match left both the players on an identical tally of 4 points each, still shy of 3.5 points in order to win the championship. World Number Four Arjun Erigaisi Set to Feature In Norway Chess 2025 Tournament.

The two players signed peace after 51 moves. It was the sixth draw of the 14-round match. The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game. The second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh games had ended in draws.

