Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup meeting between Afghanistan and Australia here on Tuesday.
Afghanistan innings
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21
Ibrahim Zadran not out 129
Rahmat Shah c Hazlewood b Maxwell 30
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) b Starc 26
Azmatullah Omarzai c Maxwell b Zampa 22
Mohammad Nabi b Hazlewood 12
Rashid Khan not out 35
Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 10) 16
Total: (For five wickets in 50 overs) 291
Fall of wickets: 38-1, 121-2, 173-3, 210-4, 233-5.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-70-1, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-55-1, Pat Cummins 8-0-47-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-58-1, Travis Head 3-0-15-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-2-0. More PTI
