Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between Australia vs Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan c&b Abbott 36

Also Read | Manchester United vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Litton Das c Labuschagne b Zampa 36

Najmul Hossain Shanto run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 45

Towhid Hridoy c Labuschagne b Stoinis 74

Mahmudullah Riyad run out (Labuschagne) 32

Mushfiqur Rahim c Cummins b Zampa 21

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Cummins b Abbott 29

Nasum Ahmed run out (Abbott) 7

Mahedi Hasan not out 2

Taskin Ahmed not out 0

Extras: 24 (lb-10, w-12, nb-2)

Total: 306/8 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-106, 3-170, 4-214, 5-251, 6-286, 7-303, 8-304

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 7-1-21-0, Pat Cummins 8-0-56-0, Sean Abbott 10-0-61-2, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-48-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-32-2, Travis Head 6-0-33-0, Marcus Stoinis 5-0-45-1. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)