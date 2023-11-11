Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between Australia vs Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan c&b Abbott 36
Litton Das c Labuschagne b Zampa 36
Najmul Hossain Shanto run out (Labuschagne/Inglis) 45
Towhid Hridoy c Labuschagne b Stoinis 74
Mahmudullah Riyad run out (Labuschagne) 32
Mushfiqur Rahim c Cummins b Zampa 21
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Cummins b Abbott 29
Nasum Ahmed run out (Abbott) 7
Mahedi Hasan not out 2
Taskin Ahmed not out 0
Extras: 24 (lb-10, w-12, nb-2)
Total: 306/8 in 50 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-106, 3-170, 4-214, 5-251, 6-286, 7-303, 8-304
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 7-1-21-0, Pat Cummins 8-0-56-0, Sean Abbott 10-0-61-2, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-48-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-32-2, Travis Head 6-0-33-0, Marcus Stoinis 5-0-45-1. MORE PTI
