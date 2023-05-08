New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Just who finishes in eighth place on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings and qualifies directly for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be decided this week when Ireland take on Bangladesh in the final series of the current cycle. South Africa narrowly clung on to eighth place at the moment, but the Proteas have already played their full quota of Super League fixtures and could still be usurped by Ireland and sent to the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe during June and July should results go against them. Asia Cup 2023 Venue: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards Support BCCI in Their Request of Moving the Tournament Out of Pakistan.

The Proteas amassed a total of 98 points from their Super League fixtures and will hang on to the final direct qualification place unless Ireland can complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh in their three-match series that commences in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Ireland are currently placed 11th in the standings with 68 points, but three wins over Bangladesh will see the European side draw level with South Africa on 98 points.

Picking up three victories may still not prove enough for Ireland though, with Andy Balbirnie's side needing to ensure they better their net run rate and avoid dropping penalty points if they are to nudge in front of South Africa.

Ireland are boosted by the return of star pacer Josh Little, who has been granted permission by the Gujarat Titans to take a short break from the Indian Premier League and play the three matches in England.

Little has six wickets from eight matches in his maiden appearance at the IPL this year and Gujarat director of cricket Vikram Solanki said the left-armer departs the franchise to join up with his international teammates with their best wishes.

"We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series, " Solanki said.

Bangladesh are currently sitting in fourth place on the Super League standings and have already booked its place at this year's World Cup, although the Asian nation could yet overtake England and India and finish as high as second with three wins against Ireland. 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

Ireland squad: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Schedule: 9 May: 1st ODI, Chelmsford12 May: 2nd ODI, Chelmsford14 May: 3rd ODI, Chelmsford. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)