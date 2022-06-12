New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a special message on the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour and urged the people of the country to come forward and protect the innocence of the children.

Taking to his Twitter, Harbhajan wrote, "On this #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us all come together and protect the innocence and childhood of our children. They deserve to enjoy their early years, and we all can make it happen with a combined effort."

World Day Against Child Labour was adopted on June 12 in 2002 by the United Nations body, International Labour Organisation. The International Labour Organization supports and provides basic education, medical and other services to the children.

On this occasion, many events, and campaigns are also organized showing concern for the children who become victims of child labour across the world. The 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour' is the theme dedicated to World Day Against Child Labour this year. (ANI)

