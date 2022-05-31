Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): It was another day of big upsets. World number two tennis player Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open by Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Tuesday (local time) in straight sets.

Former US Open champion Cilic eased to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Medvedev followed fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the tournament after the 2021 runner-up was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune earlier on Monday (local time). Notably, Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

"It was one of the best matches of my career from start to finish," Cilic said in his on-court interview.

Cilic, ranked 23, will face Russia's Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final. (ANI)

