Romelu Lukaku has had a mixed time on his return to Chelsea. The Belgian started off well but failed to reach the expected heights after his injury which saw him being used sparingly by coach Thomas Tuchel, mostly in the second half of the season. Despite a lack of playing time, the striker still has a number of admirers, especially in Inter Milan. Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Chelsea To Reopen Talks With Barcelona Winger.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Inter Milan have made Romelu Lukaku their tip target in the summer. The Belgian led the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season and after failing to defend the Scudetto, the Italian giants are looking to bring the Chelsea man back to the club. Serie A 2021-22: AC Milan Roar Back To Win Scudetto After 11 Years.

It is understood Inter Milan are working on a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to the club after the international break. The Belgian striker's representatives are in Milan and will meet with the Nerazzurri board to discuss the possibility of completing the transfer.

Romelu Lukaku is open to returning to Inter Kilan in the summer. He is expected to earn €12m/year in salary plus an additional €3 in bonuses. However, the deal still remains complicated as Chelsea will need to give a green light to wither the sale or a loan.

Romelu Lukaku joined the Blues for €115 million last summer but has failed to repeat his Serie A form, He scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

