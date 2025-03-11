New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 officially commenced on Tuesday at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the national capital.

A total of 280 athletes from 20 countries have gathered to compete in 98 events over the next three days. Among them are 195 male and 85 female athletes, making this edition one of the most anticipated competitions on the global para-athletics calendar.

Secretary, Sports, Government of India, Sujata Chaturvedi, who was the chief guest for the occasion, inaugurated the event. The ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries including Lt Gen NSR Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Martin Chorley, Competition Head, World Para Athletics, Majid Rashed, President, Asian Paralympic Committee, Jayawant GH, Secretary General of PCI, and Satyapal, Competition Director.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion were mesmerizing cultural performances by the Indian Army, which showcased the traditional Kukri dance and Kalaripayattu, captivating the audience and international athletes alike.

Speaking at the event, Sujata Chaturvedi said the event marks a significant achievement for para-athletes and reflects India's growing commitment to developing para-sports. She emphasized that this is just the beginning of a long journey, with preparations already underway for the Summer Games 2036.

She added that events like this provide much-needed exposure to athletes and the necessary experience ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships, which will also be hosted in New Delhi later this year.

Devendra Jhajharia highlighted that the Grand Prix is a celebration of courage, determination, and excellence and that India is proud to welcome the world's best para-athletes. He reiterated PCI's vision to promote para sports both at the grassroots and elite levels.

Martin Chorley, Senior Manager of World Para Athletics, expressed his excitement to witness the first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix in India. He said it is a unique opportunity to host the Grand Prix at the same venue where the World Championships will take place just six months later, offering athletes, teams, and organizers valuable preparation time.

Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, lauded the efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India, the Sports Authority of India, the Government, and World Para Athletics for organizing a world-class event. He expressed confidence that New Delhi will host one of the finest World Para Athletics Championships ever later this year. (ANI)

