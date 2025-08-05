New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal will be the headliners of the Indian contingent for the World Wrestling Championships, which will be held from September 13 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

The squad was chosen after selection trials. The trials for Greco-Roman and men's freestyle trials were held in Lucknow on Monday, while the women's bouts took place in Delhi on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | On Which Channel Australia vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Aman, who last year became India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medalist at the age of 21 at Paris last year, sealed his spot in the men's 57 kg category, beating Rahul by technical superiority in the final.

The 22-year-old Aman, who is also a bronze medalist at the Asian Games and a former Asian champion, made his World Championships debut back in 2023, but his run ended in pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read | Boxing Federation of India Confirms Sub-Junior Nationals To Begin on August 7 in Greater Noida.

Since his Olympic medal, Aman has played in just two international meets, winning bronze in the Ulaanbaatar Open in June and clinched gold at Yasar Dogu last month.

On the other hand, Antim sealed her spot in the women's 53 kg, without missing a point throughout all her trial bouts, right from opener with Pooja and the final against Hinaben. After an underwhelming Paris 2024, Antim will be eyeing redemption, something much better to show for than a first-round exit during the marquee multi-sporting event.

Antim is slowly making a comeback, starting off this year with a bronze medal at the Asian Championships and followed it up with gold medals at the Ulaanbatar Open and the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial.

Also, the current Asian champion Manisha Bhanwala secured the women's 62 kg slot, beating Mansi Ahlawat 2-0 in a tight qualifying bout.

Deepak Punia, who was defeated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal clash, grabbed the men's 92 kg spot with two big victories. The men's 65kg freestyle trials saw Sujeet Kalkal triumph. He is the current U23 Asian champion and recently clinched a gold at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Indian squad for World Wrestling Championships 2025

Women's freestyle 50kg - AnkushWomen's freestyle 53kg - Antim PanghalWomen's freestyle 55kg - NishuWomen's freestyle 57kg - TapasyaWomen's freestyle 59kg - Neha SangwanWomen's freestyle 62kg - Manisha BhanwalaWomen's freestyle 65kg - Vaishnavi PatilWomen's freestyle 68kg - SrishtiWomen's freestyle 72kg - Jyoti BerwalWomen's freestyle 76kg - Priya MalikMen's freestyle 57kg - Aman SehrawatMen's freestyle 61kg - Udit GuliaMen's freestyle 65kg - Sujeet KalkalMen's freestyle 70kg - RohitMen's freestyle 74kg - Jaideep NarwalMen's freestyle 79kg - AmitMen's freestyle 86kg - Mukul DahiyaMen's freestyle 92kg - Deepak PuniaMen's freestyle 97kg - VickyMen's freestyle 125kg - Rajat Greco-Roman 55kg - Anil MorGreco-Roman 60kg - SurajGreco-Roman 63kg - Sunny KumarGreco-Roman 67kg - AnilGreco-Roman 72kg - Ankit GuliaGreco-Roman 77kg - AmanGreco-Roman 82kg - RahulGreco-Roman 87kg - Karan KambojGreco-Roman 97kg - NiteshGreco-Roman 130kg - Sonu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)