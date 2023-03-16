Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match here at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

The Meg Lanning-led side registered a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants suffered a crushing 55-run defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | Top Cricket Events To Watch Out for Until the End of 2023.

"We are gonna have a bowl tonight. A new wicket, will see how it plays. Will look to bowl well and chase it down. It's a new day today, we played well that night, they have some world class players. Poonam Yadav comes in for Tara Norris, we feel that it will suit this matchup," Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said at the time of toss.

"We have two changes, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwini Kumari come in place of Meghana and Annabel. Laura and Sophia Dunkley will be opening for us. In the last few matches, we have improved in our bowling and batting. We also have had a few good partnerships with the bat, so we are improving," Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana said at the time of toss.

Also Read | Gianni Infantino Re-elected As FIFA President Until 2027.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi and Ashwani Kumari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)