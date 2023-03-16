Cricket remains one of the most popular sports worldwide. Many cricket fans love that it also has a busy yearly calendar. Aside from major cricket tournaments, there is always a match to look forward to in different countries.

Now, whether you’re a cricket fan for a long time now or you’re someone who wants to know more about cricket so you wouldn’t want to miss out on the biggest cricket events, this is for you.

We have all the details on this year’s major cricket events that you can watch and wager on. Keep scrolling!

ICC World Test Championship

The ICC World Test Championship is an ongoing series. It started on August 4, 2021, and is set to finally conclude this year, on June 11, 2023. This is the second edition of this test series with 9 countries participating.

Here are all the teams part of the ICC World Test Championship:

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe also have a test status, but they’re not participating this season.

Thinking of participating in placing bets for your country? You can participate in 10CRIC online cricket betting or any sportsbook of your choice. Take a look at the latest ICC World Test Championship ladder below so you get a glimpse of how the teams are performing:

Team MP W L D Pts England 22 10 8 4 46.97 Australia 19 11 3 5 66.67 India 18 10 5 3 58.80 South Africa 15 8 6 1 55.56 Pakistan 14 4 6 4 38.10 West Indies 13 4 7 2 34.62 New Zealand 12 3 6 3 33.33 Bangladesh 12 1 10 1 11.11 Sri Lanka 11 5 5 1 48.48

In total, the tournament will have 69 matches over 27 series. The final which is set to start on June 7, 2023, will be held at The Oval, London.

Indian Premier League

If you want to be a full-fledged cricket fan, you should watch the Indian Premier League. It’s an annual cricket tournament held in India, but it’s an international stage where the best cricketers from Australia, England, Jamaica, and Pakistan are also participating.

This year’s IPL named the TATA IPL 2023 will be the 16th edition of the tournament. It’s set to kick off on March 31, 2023. The final is scheduled on May 28, 2023. A total of 10 teams will be participating and here they are:

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The tournament will have 75 matches in total with a group stage and playoffs.

Vitality Blast

The T20 Blast is a pro-Twenty20 cricket league that is played between teams in England and Wales. This year, the tournament is called Vitality Blast for sponsorship reasons, and it will be the 20th edition of the tournament.

The Vitality Blast is set to play out from May 20, 2023, to July 15, 2023. A total of 18 teams will be participating this year and the tournament will have group and knockout stages. The teams are divided into two groups.

Here are the teams part of the North Group:

Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northants Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings

Meanwhile, these are the teams part of the South Group:

Essex Eagles, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex Sharks

The Ashes

If the T20 Blast is for English and Welsh cricket teams, The Ashes is a test series where the best of England and Australia will go head to head.

It’s also an annual event that has 5 Test matches between England and Australia. This year, it will be hosted by England. Here’s the full schedule and the venues of The Ashes matches this year:

1st Test: June 16–20, 2023 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

2nd Test: June 28-July 2, 2023 at the Lord’s, London

3rd Test: July 6-10, 2023 at the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

4th test: July 19-23, 2023 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

5th Test: July 27-31, 2023 at The Oval, London

Australia is the defending champions as they won the previous Ashes with a 4-0.

The Hundreds

The Hundred is a pro-100-ball cricket tournament with men’s and women’s matches. This is a tournament managed by England and Wales and this year will be its 3rd season.

Eight teams will be playing in this tournament and here’s a list of all participants this year:

Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire (Tân Cymreig).

The Hundreds Men’s and Women’s competitions are set to start on August 1, 2023, with the final happening on August 27, 2023.

Wrapping Up

These are just the biggest cricket tournaments to look forward to this 2023. There are still other events you can follow like the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in England and various T20 series in Australia and France.

There will also be ODI series in Australia and Sri Lanka later this year. There are also various tours scheduled for New Zealand, Ireland, France, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

The bottom line is that you don’t have to wait long to have a cricket match you can watch. It’s a busy year ahead and you’ll always have something to look forward to.