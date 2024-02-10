New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu was on Saturday named as replacement for Australia's left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle by Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starting on February 23.

The 33-year-old Tahuhu was bought by Gujarat for Rs 30 lakhs.

"Gujarat Giants (GG) named Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, starting February 23, 2024," WPL said in a statement.

Tahuhu has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in both the formats respectively.

Cheatle, 25, was ruled out of the WPL after she underwent a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck. She was picked up in the auction for Rs 30 lakhs.

Last season, the Giants finished at the bottom of the table after losing six out of their eight matches in the tournament.

The Giants will open their WPL campaign against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians on February 25 in Bengaluru.

