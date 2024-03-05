New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Riding on Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues' half-centuries followed by Jess Jonassen's three-wicket haul Delhi Capitals registered a 29-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Jemimah top-scored for Delhi with her unbeaten 69 runs knock while Lanning played an anchor innings with a knock of 53 runs. Jess Jonassen was the destructor in chief as she bagged three-wicket, conceding 21 runs.

During the match, Mumbai Indians' Shabnim Ismail breached the 130kph mark for the first time in women's cricket since speeds are being registered.

Chasing a target of 193, Mumbai got off to a miserable start as Marizanne Kapp bowled Yastika Bhatia for 6 in the first over of the innings. In the next over Shikha Pandey sent Nat Sciver-Brunt packing for 5 runs.

Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur displayed some top shots thumping Delhi bowlers before the Mumbai Indians captain fell prey to Marizanne Kapp for 6. In the 4th over Matthews cracked back-to-back two boundaries off Shikha Pandey.

Jess Jonassen then put an end to Matthews' blistering knock as she sent Mumbai player packing after scoring 29 off 17 balls.

Amelia Kerr then shifted gear as she slammed one boundary and a six before losing her wicket to Titas Sadhu in the 9th over. New batter Amanjot Kaur kept the scoreboard ticking while hammering boundaries at every loose ball. S Sajana then hammered Arundhati Reddy for 20 runs in the over. However even after some brisk knocks Mumbai failed to finish the line and suffered a 29-run defeat against home team Delhi.

Earlier, top knocks by captain Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues entertained the home crowd and propelled Delhi Capitals to 192/4. Put to bat first Delhi Capitals got off to a fiery start in front of their home crowd with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma hammering Mumbai bowlers at every lose bowl opportunity they get.

However, the blistering partnership of 48 runs came to an end as Verma was removed by Shabnim Ismail. MI bowler Ismail bowled back of a length, shaping in delivery which Verma failed to read as she handed a catch to Yastika Bhatia, who made no mistake to take a safe catch.

Captain Lanning along with Alice Capsey kept the runs ticking. Hayley Matthews broke the partnership as Alice Capsey departed for 19. Jemimah Rodrigues then came out to bat and entertained the crowd with her powerful shots all around the ground.

Delhi Capitals' skipper put on a show in their first home match with her powerful fifty in five matches. Lanning's celebration of fifty was short-lived as she was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar after scoring 53.

After the captain's wicket, Rodrigues was joined by Marizanne Kapp at the crease. The duo played with caution while displaying some stunning shots. In the 17th over Kapp was removed by Saika Ishaque. Jemimah also brought up her half-century in the second last over of the game with back-to-back two sixes.

In the last over Jemimah hammered Matthews as she gathered 13 runs, powering DC to 192/4.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 192/4 ( Meg Lanning 53, Jemimah Rodrigues 69*) vs Mumbai Indians 163/8 (Amanjot Kaur 42, Hayley Matthews 29; Jess Jonassen 3-21). (ANI)

