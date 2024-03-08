New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat against table-toppers, the Delhi Capitals, on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With a game in hand and 8 points, the Delhi Capitals will look to extend their lead at the top as defending champions, the Mumbai Indians are in the second spot with the same number of points. On the other hand, UP Warriorz will look to bounce back after suffering 42 runs against MI on Thursday.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said during the time of the toss, "We are going to bat tonight. Played on this wicket last night, hopefully we learn lessons from that. We know we have to win the last two fixtures. We haven't beaten Delhi. Two changes."

DC skipper Meg Lanning said during the time of the toss, "We know that every team is capable of winning on the night. We want to play well tonight, which is a good challenge for us. It (pitch) looks reasonably okay, fast outfield. Good to have even boundary. One change, Sutherland comes in."

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu. (ANI)

