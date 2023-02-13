Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been sold to UP Warriorz for a price of INR 2.6 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai on Monday.

Delhi Capitals started the bid for India all-rounder. Mumbai Indians raised it to 55 lahks and Gujarat Giants started the tussle for the star all-rounder. Capitals and Mumbai quickly raised the price of the bid and took it to INR 1.2 crore. UP Warriorz left no stone unturned to add Deepti to their squad and acquired the services of Indian player for INR 2.6 crore.

She holds the distinction of being widely recognised as one of the finest women's cricket players to ever grace this sport thanks to her brilliance in all areas across three formats. Deepti has currently claimed the second position in the all-rounders category of ICC WT20I player rankings having 406 rating points under her helm. Deepti is primarily an off-break bowler, and her arm and carrom balls are challenging for the opposition to read.

India's fast bowling star Renuka Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.5 crore.

Renuka Singh was named the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling in 2022. Singh bagged 18 ODI wickets at 14.88, economy 4.62 while the pacer scalped 22 T20I wickets at 23.95, economy 6.50.

The 26-year-old has generated a lot of noise as a result of her meteoric rise during a hectic year for the India team. In just 29 matches across the two white-ball forms in 2022, the right-arm claimed 40 wickets for her nation, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jhulan Goswami.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone has been brought by UP Warriorz for the price of INR 1.8 crore.

One of the top T20 prospects in women's cricket right now is left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone of England. She challenges almost every batter with her pinpoint accurate lengths and flawless lines, and her potential is shown by an economy of under 6.

She has scalped 86 wickets In 65 appearances for England with a stunning bowling SR of 16.48. This demonstrates that she consistently gives her team the necessary breakthrough.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same is being held on February 13. (ANI)

