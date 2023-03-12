Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz Innings:

Also Read | DC-W vs RCB-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 11.

Alyssa Healy lbw b Ishaque 58

Devika Vaidya lbw b Ishaque 6

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Semifinal 2nd Leg Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Kiran Navgire c Bhatia b Kerr 17

Tahlia McGrath st Bhatia b Ishaque 50

Simran Shaikh not out 9

Sophie Ecclestone c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Matthews 1

Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Kerr 7

Shweta Sehrawat not out 2

Extras: (LB-5, NB-2, W-2) 9

Total: (For 6 wickets; 20 overs) 159

Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-58, 3-140, 4-141, 5-146, 6-156.

Bowling: Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-19-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-33-3, Issy Wong 4-0-29-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-33-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-27-1, Jintimani Kalita 1-0-13-0. (More)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)