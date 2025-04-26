Wrexham (Wales), Apr 26 (AP) The stage is set for Wrexham to seal promotion to the second tier of English soccer after Leyton Orient beat Wycombe 1-0 on Saturday.

Wrexham needs victory in its home game against Charlton later in the day to clinch the second promotion place in third-division League One.

It would be a third straight promotion for the club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which was a non-league team when the actors bought it in 2021.

Third-placed Wycombe needed to win to take the battle for promotion to the final round of the season.

But Randell Williams' goal in the 66th minute at Brisbane Road meant Wrexham could get the job done in its final home game of the season against Charlton.

Wrexham is second in the League One on 86 points and third-placed Wycombe is on 84.

First-placed Birmingham has already been confirmed champion.

The promoted teams will move up to the Championship — one division below the Premier League.

If Wrexham is unable to clinch second place, it could still earn promotion. The teams that finish third through sixth in League One enter a playoff for the third and final promotion spot. (AP) AM

