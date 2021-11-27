Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Veteran India wicket-keeper and team's oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didn't take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI said in a media statement.

Also Read | NZ 143/0 in 63 Overs (IND 345) | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3: Kiwi Openers Look to Extend Stand.

Saha, 37, has endured either freak on field injuries or fitness concerns over the years. Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in the India innings and has not been in best of form for quite some time now.

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)