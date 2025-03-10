New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Former cricketer Yograj Singh launched a scathing tirade at ex-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for his remark about testing the Indian side against Pakistan in 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

Saqlain faced backlash after making a shocking statement about the Indian team. According to him, if India is truly a good side, then it should play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan and see which is a better side.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricketer Ashen Bandara Arrested for Assaulting Neighbour Due to Parking-Related Issue: Report.

After India orchestrated a memorable four-wicket victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Yograj slammed Saqlain and feels Pakistan should try playing against India's 'B' team.

"I read Saqlain's comment. What are you trying to get into? They don't know how to appreciate it. They just speak. So, a lot of mouths were shut. They haven't learned in 78 years. What can I teach them? People who keep berating their players, what can you teach them?" Yograj told ANI.

Also Read | On Which Channel Will Asian Legends League 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

"They should learn how to run a country from India and its government. It feels like India is playing a local team. They should try to play against our 'B' team," he added.

While India wrote another success story, Pakistan stared at its list of miseries, which kept on piling up after every major tournament. Pakistan's title defence ended before it could even begin after they crashed out of the group stage of an ICC event for the third successive time.

After 29 years, a global cricket event returned to Pakistan, and New Zealand stepped up to spoil the party. The Blackcaps, buoyed by their success in the ODI tri-nation series, forced Pakistan to concede a 60-run defeat.

With Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy and signs pointing towards the defending champions leaving their party early, the high-voltage encounter against India became a must-win affair. With the odds stacked against them, Pakistan paid the price for their sub-par attempts to orchestrate a victory in Dubai.

The defending champions needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand. But the relentless Kiwis shut the Tigers down with a five-wicket victory, sending them to the exit door along with Pakistan.

Their final game of the tournament, a dead rubber affair against Bangladesh, was washed away by persistent rain. After an abysmal run in the tournament, Pakistan decided to overhaul the white-ball team to prepare for future ICC events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)