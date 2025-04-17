New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a historic 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, defending the lowest total in IPL history.

With Kolkata needing 112 to chase, Punjab bowlers had the pressure of taking wickets. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four crucial wickets to dismantle the KKR batting unit and helped his side get the win. Doing so, Punjab defended the lowest total in IPL history.

After the match, Ponting praised Chahal during a chat with his team in the dressing room. "I want to praise all the bowlers who were outstanding. But the little bloke sitting down here (pointing at Chahal) was tremendous," he said as quoted by the Punjab Kings press release.

"We have challenged you a bit during the week as well to go back to being you and bowling like you. What did you do tonight? You bowled like you, and you won us the game," Ponting further added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the results, Chahal credited the entire team for the win. "It is a team effort. We wanted to be positive, and we felt that if we got 2-3 wickets in the powerplay, then it would be good. In the last game, I conceded 56 for 4 overs, but I had full confidence and backed myself and my abilities," Chahal explained.

"I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out. I varied my pace, and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort. When you win such a game, the team's morale will be high. It's my first man of the match for Punjab, I'm confident that if I keep backing my skills and believe in myself, then I will get success," he further added.

After electing to bat, Punjab batters struggled to get going and were bundled out for 111. But backed by a jam-packed stadium in New Chandigarh, the Kings continued to fight hard to get the win. With the electric home crowd cheering for the Kings, Punjab bowlers bowled out the opposition for 95, registering a sensational win.

Ponting also praised left-arm speedsters Marco Jansen (3/17) and Arshdeep Singh (1/11), both of whom were crucial in the bowling attack.

"Arshdeep, you are used to taking the new ball. But the attitude that you showed, not doing so and accepting that, was good to see. Then, when the opportunity came for you, you stood up as the leader of the attack and played a role for the team tonight. That says a lot about you. That is what we want from the rest of the group, right? It's not always going to be exactly the way we want it," Ponting said.

"The way that we started with the ball led by Marco was tremendous. I told the bowlers' meeting today that Marco had actually gotten Sunil Narine out twice in five balls before today. So I spoke with the skipper during the break, and he wanted Marco to bowl the first over to get Narine out, so the strategy worked for us. It goes to show with a bit of intent and a bit of never-die sort of attitude, we can keep ourselves in the game," he added.

With four wins in six games so far, Punjab is now in fourth place in the table. With a long way to go in the tournament, Ponting asked his team to keep their focus.

"Now, let's not get too carried away with what has happened tonight. We have set a standard for ourselves on belief, understanding what it is going to take for teams to beat us and understanding what it is going to take for us to win tough games," the head coach signed off. (ANI)

