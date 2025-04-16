Mumbai, April 16: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled exceptionally well where, finished his spell with 4/28 against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Following Chahal's brilliant performance, let's take a look at the players with the most 4-plus wicket hauls in the history of IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of eight four-plus wicket hauls in the history of IPL in 165 innings.
Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has eight four-plus wicket hauls so far in his IPL career where he has played 182 matches.
Lasith Malinga
Former Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga has seven four-plus wicket hauls in the history of cash-rich league.
Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has a total of six four-plus wicket hauls in the history of the competition in 82 matches.
Amit Mishra
Former Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra has four-plus wicket hauls in the history of his Indian Premier League career.