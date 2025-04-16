Mumbai, April 16: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled exceptionally well where, finished his spell with 4/28 against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Following Chahal's brilliant performance, let's take a look at the players with the most 4-plus wicket hauls in the history of IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Punjab Kings leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of eight four-plus wicket hauls in the history of IPL in 165 innings.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine (Photo credit: X @KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has eight four-plus wicket hauls so far in his IPL career where he has played 182 matches.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga (Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan)

Former Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga has seven four-plus wicket hauls in the history of cash-rich league. Watch Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Game-Changing’ Over Where He Dismissed Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh Helping Punjab Kings Pull Off Record Win vs KKR in IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada (Photo credit: X @gujarat_titans)

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has a total of six four-plus wicket hauls in the history of the competition in 82 matches.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra (Photo Credits: @Chetan__Anand/Twitter)

Former Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra has four-plus wicket hauls in the history of his Indian Premier League career.