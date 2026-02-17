Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Tuesday said that India's youth are not only the foundation of the nation's future but also the principal architects of the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the National Integration Camp (NIC) held at Savitribai Phule Pune University, she emphasised that the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' must be strengthened through interaction, mutual respect and shared national purpose among young citizens, according to a press release from SAI Media.

Also Read | Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

The seven-day National Integration Camp was jointly organised by the University and the National Service Scheme (NSS), Regional Directorate, Pune. The camp brought together around 210 participants, including NSS volunteers and programme officers from 12 different states of the country, representing diverse cultures, languages and traditions. The gathering symbolised a "Mini India", reflecting unity in diversity and the essence of national integration.

During the programme, volunteers from various states presented cultural performances showcasing their regional heritage, art forms and traditions. Participants also shared their experiences of group living, interactive sessions and collaborative activities conducted during the camp. The Minister appreciated the enthusiasm, discipline and active participation of the volunteers and highlighted the role of NSS in nurturing leadership, social responsibility and commitment to nation-building among youth.

Also Read | Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadse commended the efforts of the organisers and underlined that such national-level camps play a vital role in fostering cultural exchange, strengthening social harmony and developing responsible citizens. She encouraged NSS volunteers to continue serving society with the spirit of the NSS motto, "Not Me, But You", and to act as youth ambassadors of their respective states.

The valedictory function was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University, senior officials of the NSS, faculty members and state coordinators from different regions of the country. The programme concluded with cultural presentations from various states, leaving a lasting impression of unity, shared values and collective national identity.

The successful organisation of the National Integration Camp reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the National Service Scheme to promote national unity, youth leadership and inclusive development through structured engagement and experiential learning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)