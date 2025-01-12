New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the slums of Delhi will be "demolished" in the next five years, rendering people "homeless."

The match marked the end of the Division rounds and set the stage for the much-anticipated Grand Finale scheduled for the last week of February, as per a press release from YKS.

In one of the most dominant final performances in YKS history, the Tuskers triumphed 42-15. The match began on an even note, with both teams exchanging leads during the first 10-15 minutes. However, Palani Tuskers accelerated their game in the latter stages of the first half, establishing an 18-10 lead by halftime.

The second half was completely one-sided, as the Tuskers gave the Spartans no chance to mount a comeback. Palani added 24 points in the second half, while the Spartans managed just five, sealing an emphatic victory.

The Tuskers' all-around performance was reflected in their statistics: they secured 19 raid points and 12 tackle points, outshining the Spartans, who managed only five raid points and seven tackle points. Additionally, Palani inflicted three all-outs during the match to further assert their dominance.

Vishva Asalavan was the standout performer for the Tuskers, scoring nine raid points. The entire team contributed effectively to both offence and defence, ensuring their top-class finish. For the Spartans, Ashish emerged as their top scorer with only four points, reflecting their struggles against a well-oiled Tuskers unit.

Having topped the league stage, the Palani Tuskers proved their class once again in the final, finishing their campaign on a high and claiming the Division 1 crown.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Division rounds have now concluded, with six teams securing their spots in the Grand Finale, which will take place from the last week of February. The month-long kabaddi extravaganza will feature 12 teams, six from the division rounds and six professional teams.

Qualified teams:

Division 3: Vasco Vipers (Goa)

Division 2: UP Falcons (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandigarh Chargers (Chandigarh)

Division 1: Palani Tuskers (Tamil Nadu), Sonipat Spartans (Haryana), and Kurukshetra Warriors (Haryana). (ANI)

