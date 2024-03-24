Christchurch, Mar 24 (PTI) Zara Anand, who made her debut here, finished as the top Indian in tied 12th place after a final round of even par 72 in the Queen Sirikit Cup here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old had rounds of 73-77-74-72 for a total of 8-over at the Clearwater Golf Club.

The other Indians Vidhatri Urs (79-77-73-79) was tied 24th and Heena Kang (85-76-74-78) was 32nd.

In the team competition, India finished tied ninth.

Korea continued its dominance here with a fine performance on the final day. Tied at the top with Australia at the start of the last round, the Koreans steered clear on the back of brilliant bogey-free rounds of 65 and 68 from Oh Soo-min and Kim Shi-hyun.

Lee Hyo-song posted a 70 that was highlighted by a hole-in-one at the third, but her score was not required in the event in which the best two daily returns in each three-strong team are counted.

With a fourth-round total of 133, the Koreans ended with a 72-hole aggregate of nine-under 567.

That was seven shots clear of the Japanese trio of Mamika Shinchi, Aina Fujimoto and Saori Iijima who pipped the Australians by one stroke to claim second place.

For Korea, it was their 23rd triumph in the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship that was launched in 1979.

It was their 14th win out of the last 16, having missed out only in 2013 and 2022.

