New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Zimbabwe have announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming two Test matches against the first-ever World Test Champions New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Bulawayo starting July 30, according to the ICC website.

The hosts have been bolstered by the return of multiple big names from their series against South Africa. This includes all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and the batting duo of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni.

Also making a return is Brian Bennett, who was among the star performers during Zimbabwe's drawn series in Bangladesh during April-May.

Bennett had finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series as the Chevrons won their first Test against Bangladesh since 2018.

The opening batter was also in inspiring touch during the one-off Test against England in May, scoring a century in the first innings at Trent Bridge.

The 21-year-old had missed out part of the South Africa series after sustaining a concussion but has been cleared for the series against the Black Caps.

Making way for the incoming quartet from those who featured in the series against the Proteas are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere and Kundai Matigimu. Both New Zealand and Zimbabwe are in the midst of an ongoing T20I tri-series along with South Africa.

Test series schedule:First Test: 30 July - 3 August, Bulawayo

Second Test: 7 - 11 August, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams. (ANI)

