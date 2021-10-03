Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent best wishes to content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam for his new web show Dhindora. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli tweeted, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel.Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora." #RC15: Chiranjeevi, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli Grace the Launch Event of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s Film (View Pics).

On Sunday, Bhuvan also unveiled the first official poster of the show.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Bhuvan informed that 'Dhindora' will be out on YouTube in this month. "Dhindora- A BB Ki Vines web series, coming this October to your YouTube screen! #Dhindora peet do #BBKiVines #bhuvanbam," he posted. Chatrapathi Remake: SS Rajamouli Gives Mahurat Clap for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Bollywood Debut (See Pics).

SS Rajamouli Wishes Bhuvan Bam All the Best

Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel. Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora !!@Rohitonweb @himankgaur pic.twitter.com/ncjyAfwrc3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 3, 2021

Directed by Himank Gaur, 'Dhindora' revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)