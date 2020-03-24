State Govts Can Now Procure Their Quota of Food Grains from FCI on 3 Months' Credit: Paswan

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The state governments can now procure their quota of food grains on three months' credit from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said.In a tweet in Hindi on Monday evening, Paswan said, "To ensure uninterrupted food supply to people, the state governments can now procure their quota of food grains on three months' credit from Food Corporation of India (FCI)."In another tweet, Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for agreeing to his proposal of providing financial support to the states in the wake of the situation created by coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

