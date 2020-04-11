Stay Fit, Being Homebound is No Excuse: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday said that people need to stay fit and being homebound cannot be used as an excuse during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rohit posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Being homebound is no excuse, stay fit, stay in, stay safe".As a means of passing time, Rohit has been conducting Instagram Live sessions with current and former players.In the latest Instagram Live session, Rohit chatted with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.In the chat, Rohit revealed that Yuvraj used to be his cricket crush when he first came into the Indian side."When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit had said during the Instagram Live session.Rohit had a remarkable 2019 as he became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.He also went on to open batting in Test cricket and had immediate success.Earlier this year, Rohit got injured during the T20I series against New Zealand, and was ruled out from the ODI and Test series against the kiwis. (ANI)

