Stringent Lockdown Will Be Enforced if People Fail to Cooperate: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said the state government will impose a stringent shutdown and also take action against the violators of the coronavirus lockdown if the public fails to cooperate. "If people fail to cooperate with the government respecting the statewide lockdown, then there will be no option but to enforce lockdown in a stringent manner," Palaniswami told reporters here.Palaniswami issued a stern warning to those who unnecessarily roam on the streets and urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.The Chief Minister stated the government is providing all the necessities to migrants in the state amid the lockdown."There are 1,18,332 migrants and labours in Tamil Nadu and who have been provided with shelter. We are taking care of them. Tamil Nadu government is concerned for migrants. We are providing them with ration and cooking oil," he added. He also announced Rs 3,000 cash support for accredited journalists.Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 102 fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 411.With the nationwide lockdown in its 10th day, the number of positive cases of coronavirus continued to rise on Friday with India's tally climbing to 2,322, including 162 cured and discharged and 62 deaths according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

