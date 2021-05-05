Sydney [Australia], May 5: Former Australian Test leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged kidnapping in Sydney last month. Police have arrested four people and the matter was first reported by the Daily Telegraph. According to a report in Fox Cricket, the former cricketer was abducted at gunpoint from Cremorne after being confronted by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14. He was allegedly assaulted there before being released after an hour in the Belmore area. IPL 2021 Suspended: Australian Contingent To Travel To the Maldives Amid Travel Ban.

"Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men - aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 - from 6 am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021)," police said in a statement. "The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid. Officers are currently in the process of executing search warrants at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville."

Making his debut in 1998, MacGill played 44 Test matches and three ODIs for Australia before announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 208 Test wickets and six wickets in ODIs. The 50-year-old did return to the game until 2011 when he played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)