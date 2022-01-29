From director-screenwriter Nikyatu Jusu's 'Nanny' to Dakota Johnson starrer 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' the Sundance Film Festival bestowed the cinematic gems with top honours for its 2022 edition on Friday. Like the rest of this year's festival, which was forced to go all-virtual because of the recent Omicron surge, the awards ceremony played out on Twitter, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Sundance Film Festival 2022 to Be Held as a Virtual Event Due to the Surge of Omicron Cases.

While Nikyatu Jusu's 'Nanny' bagged the US Grand Jury Award at this year's Sundance Film Festival, other praiseworthy dramas including 'The Exiles,' 'Navalny,' 'Cha Cha Real Smooth,' 'Utama,' and 'All That Breathes' won top prizes at the fest. Nikyatu Jusu, 'Nanny' stars Anna Diop as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City, trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. 'The Exiles' that won the top document prize tracks down three exiled dissidents from the Tiananmen Square massacre, in order to find closure on an abandoned film Christine Choy began shooting with Renee Tajima-Pena in 1989. Sundance Film Festival 2022: Eligible Attendees to Be Offered Booster Shots.

Here's the complete list of 2022 Sundance Film Festival winners:

GRAND JURY PRIZES

1. US Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Nikyatu Jusu for 'Nanny'2. US Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Ben Klein and Violet Columbus for 'The Exiles'3. World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Alejandro Loayza Grisi for 'Utama'4. World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Shaunak Sen for 'All That Breathes'

AUDIENCE AWARDS

1. Audience Award: US Documentary: 'Navalny'2. Audience Award: US Dramatic: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'3. Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic: 'Girl Picture'4. Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary: 'The Territory'5. Audience Award: NEXT: 'Framing Agnes'

DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING AND EDITING

1. Directing Award: US Documentary: Reid Davenport for 'I Didn't See You There'2. Directing Award: US Dramatic: Jamie Dack for 'Palm Trees' and 'Power Lines'3. World Cinema Documentary: Simon Lereng Wilmont for 'A House Made Of Splinters'4. Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Maryna Er Gorbach for 'KLONDIKE'5. Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic: K.D. Davila for 'Emergency'6. Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: US Documentary: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput for 'Fire Of Love'

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

1. US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray for 'blood'2. US Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams for '892'3. US Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change: 'Aftershock'4. US Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision: 'Descendant'5. World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft: 'The Territory'6. World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Excellence In Verite Filmmaking: 'Midwives'7. World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit: 'Leonor Will Never Die'8. World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting: Teresa Sanchez for 'Dos Estaciones'

SHORT FILM AWARDS

1. Short Film Grand Jury Prize: 'The Headhunter's Daughter'2. Short Film Jury Award: US Fiction: 'IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME'3. Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction: Dania Bdeir for 'Warsha'4. Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction: Samir Karahoda for 'Displaced'5. Short Film Jury Award: Animation: Joe Hsieh for 'Night Bus'6. Short Film Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast: Zelia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro, and Lorre Motta for 'A wild patience has taken me here'7. Short Film Special Jury Award: Screenwriting: Sara Driver for 'Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver'

The winners for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival's Awards were announced after nine days out of 84 feature films and 59 short film entries. The award-winning films will screen online on the Festival platform on Saturday and Sunday, January 30.

