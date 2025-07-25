Chennai, July 25: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has slammed the AIADMK, accusing it of desperately trying to pave the way for the BJP to make inroads in the State. He also termed the 2026 Assembly election in the State "a battle to protect our land, pride, and mother tongue." "AIADMK is desperately trying to pave the way for the BJP. But as long as there are cadres in black and red, saffron will never gain ground in Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi Stalin said while addressing a DMK booth agents' meeting here on Thursday.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK General Secretary) once confidently said there would be no alliance with the BJP. Yet, he switched lanes, went into hiding, and secretly struck a deal. This betrayal must be uprooted," he said. The Deputy CM said that the BJP can never touch the heart of Tamils. "This election (upcoming state election) is not just political; it is a battle to protect our land, our pride, and our mother tongue," he said. He also alleged discrimination against Tamil Nadu in the Central fund allocation. ED Raids on TASMAC: DMK Won’t Be Cowed by Attempts at Political Intimidation, Says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"In the last academic year, not even a single rupee was allocated to Tamil Nadu for education, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam received thousands of crores (from the Centre)," he said. Reassuring party cadres about Chief Minister MK Stalin's health, Udhayanidhi said, "Our leader is doing well. It's not just due to medical care, but because of your immense love. He will return home in two days." He praised the Chief Minister's dedication, stating that he continues to manage state affairs even while being treated in the hospital.

Recalling the legacy of late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi (Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu), he said, "Kalaignar remained active on Facebook and Twitter even at the age of 90. That is the model of leadership and commitment we follow." He emphasised that the DMK-led INDIA bloc is "not just an electoral alliance, but an alliance of ideologies," and expressed confidence that the coalition would succeed and return to power under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Hindu Munnani Seeks White Paper on Tamil Nadu Temples' Income and Expenditure.

Highlighting key achievements of the DMK government, Udhayanidhi pointed out that over ₹1,000 has been disbursed to each of the 1.15 crore beneficiaries of the Women's Rights Scheme over the past 23 months. He also noted that Tamil Nadu achieved a 9.69% economic growth rate, reported as the highest in the country by the Union government itself. Calling booth agents "the lifeblood of the party," Udhayanidhi praised their role in the party's electoral success. He said the DMK has enrolled over 2 crore new members so far, with the Kolathur constituency--Chief Minister Stalin's assembly seat--leading in new registrations, followed by the Harbour constituency.

