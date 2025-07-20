Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): The state executive committee of the Hindu Munnani passed a resolution on Sunday, demanding that Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekarbabu release a white paper detailing the income and expenditure of temples across the State.

The Hindu Munnani alleged that these temples have received significant revenue, and therefore, a public account of how the funds are being utilised is essential.

Speaking to the media after the state executive committee meeting, the Hindu Munnani state president, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, said the organisation also appreciated the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for including the "real historical context" of Mughal rule in school textbooks, saying it is a positive step toward correcting historical narratives.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of sexual crimes against minors in the state, the Hindu Munnani urged the Tamil Nadu government to take swift and strict action to control such incidents and ensure the safety of children.

Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the organisation called for a thorough revision of the electoral rolls and the removal of bogus voters to ensure free and fair polling.

The meeting also passed a resolution condemning ADGP David Asirvatham, accusing him of functioning with prejudice and bias in his role.

The resolutions passed at the meeting, the state president said, reflected the Hindu Munnani's firm stance on religious transparency, educational reforms, protection of children, electoral integrity, and accountability within the law enforcement system.

Earlier, Minister PK Sekarbabu said that under the Dravidian model of governance, temple renovations have been prioritised, and nearly Rs 1,400 crore had been received through sponsors for such renovations.

He said that Kumbhabhishekam had been performed in 3,325 temples under the DMK regime. (ANI)

