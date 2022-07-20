Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): With the primary objective of making content discovery simpler for its consumers, Amazon has started implementing the revamped user interface for its Prime Video app.

According to GSM Arena, the main navigation menu has been streamlined and made more user-friendly so that Prime Video subscribers can rapidly navigate through the large range of movies, TV series, sports, and premium channels.

Also Read | Nope: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s Horror Sci-Fi Film!.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are just a couple of the movies that Prime Video subscribers may easily view. For easier access, the new navigation menu in the living room apps has also been moved to the screen's side.

Six main pages Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff will be available when the applications first debut. If visitors prefer to browse by the sort of content or offer, there will also be sub-navigation choices available.

Also Read | India at Commonwealth Games: Here’s A Recap of India’s Performance at CWG 2018 Ahead of 2022 Edition.

A new carousel that showcases movies with more dramatic graphics as part of the revised UI makes the material stand out from the competition. For instance, the "Top 10 Chart" will present the most popular and trending material on Prime Video, whilst the "Super Carousel," which features prominent titles such as Amazon Originals and Exclusives, is designed in the form of a movie poster. For Prime Video subscribers, Amazon claims the redesigned carousels also contribute to a less hectic and stressful experience.

Amazon is also making it simpler for Prime Video customers to distinguish between a video that is included with their membership in Prime and content that must be purchased. Visual hints in the shape of a blue checkmark symbol and a shopping bag icon are added to accomplish this.

While the latter informs you that the material is available for purchase, rental, or subscription, the former indicates that it is part of your Prime membership. By selecting the "My Subscriptions" row at the top of the Home page, you can also view all the videos that come with your Prime subscription.

The "Find" page has been enhanced by the new UI, which also uses the visual signals stated above in search results and offers suggestions as you write in the search field. You may choose to filter the outcomes by genre or 4K UHD as well, as reported by GSM Arena.

For Prime Video applications for Fire TV, Android, and other connected living room devices, the new user interface has already begun to roll out. It will be available soon on iOS and the web. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)