Tech News | Apple IOS App Updates Noticed to Be Re-issued for Unknown Reasons

California [US], May 25 (ANI): American tech company Apple, for some reason, appears to be reissuing recently-published app updates, resulting in users having to reinstall the latest version of some apps.

According to The Verge, among its team, the number of unexpected updates ranged from less than twenty to nearly 100, with updates dating back to the beginning of the month resurfacing from the depths of the App Store. One may also go through a varied experience, depending on how many apps you have and how frequently you update them.

As of now, it isn't clear why these updates are being reissued but, as MacRumors notes, it might have something to do with a bug that seems to be affecting apps as of iOS 13.5. This bug meant some apps became inaccessible, with an error message informing users: "This app is no longer shared with you."

The quick fix to get the app working again without losing its settings and data is to offload the app via Settings > General > iPhone Storage, and then reinstall it.

The outlet isn't aware what's causing this particular "no longer shared with you" error, but the wording suggests some sort of authentication or certification issue.

There is a possibility that the reissuing of app updates is meant to fix this bug, but that's just a theory. The problem doesn't seem to be breaking any app functionality. (ANI)

