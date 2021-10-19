Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Apple has announced a new Apple Music subscription tier, dubbed the Voice Plan, at its October event.

As per Mashable, at USD 4.99 a month, the Voice Plan is the least expensive Apple Music subscription option to date. But there is a catch.

During the live stream, Apple Music host Zane Lowe appeared thrilled to announce that with the Voice Plan, you "use only your voice and the power of Siri," perhaps forgetting that some people prefer to type in their song searches -- or literally are unable to speak.

Mashable confirmed that for subscribers of the Voice Plan, full playback from search only works via voice. There are a few tap-to-play options, however, like everything in the Radio tab and previously purchased or uploaded content in a user's library.

The new plan also differs from the Individual Plan, which costs USD 9.99 per month, in that it lacks access to music videos and that doesn't promise lossless audio. In other words, the sound quality on the Voice Plan won't be as high as the other plans. (ANI)

