Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): American tech giant Apple on Saturday rolled out a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016.

The update titled Safari Technology Preview release 141 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, Forms, JavaScript, Experimental Model Element, Payment Request, Web Animations, Web API, WebAuthn, and Content Security Policy, as per GSM Arena.

For the unversed, Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

The current Safari Technology Preview release is built on the Safari 15.4 update and it includes Safari 15 features introduced in macOS Monterey.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser.

Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download, as per the outlet. (ANI)

