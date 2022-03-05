Shane Warne's untimely death has plunged the cricket world into sadness and even after a day, it still feels unbelievable. The former Australian spinner was at a resort in Thailand where he was found unconscious and despite efforts made to revive him, everything went in vain as Warne reportedly died due to a suspected heart attack. According to reports from Mirror, four of Warne's friends tried their best to resuscitate him for 20 minutes before medical help arrived. Shane Warne Death: 'Rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja Expresses Shock and Sadness at Legendary Australian Spinner’s Demise

The 52-year old eventually was declared dead when he was taken to the Thai International Hospital. But before that, police reports claim that Warne did not respond when his friends called him and 5 pm and upon finding him in an unconscious state, they performed CPR. Mirror quotes police sources, as saying, "Police received a report about somebody who died at the Thai International Hospital so we went and asked the hotel, and found out that the deceased was with four other friends and died in the room. Shane Warne Dies At 52 Due to Suspected Heart Attack in Thailand; Look at Australian Leg-Spinner's Legacy Through Statistics

“In the villa, the people were sleeping in separate rooms. They were sleeping from afternoon to evening, until about 5 pm. At 5 pm somebody came to call out this person for dinner but the deceased did not respond so they called three other friends to perform CPR for 20 minutes. They waited for the ambulance to come. The doctor announced the death of the person at 6:53 pm. Police went and checked the room and there was no sign of intrusion or possessions being searched through. The body was sent for an autopsy at Koh Samui Hospital," the police added. Also, the police have ruled out foul play in this case.

Arguably the greatest leg-spin bowler in history, the news of Warne's untimely death has rocked the cricketing world. Tributes poured in from all corners for the late Australian. His death comes hours after Australian cricket lost Rod Marsh.

