Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly have flat edges and slightly larger screens than the current panels found in Series 6.

As per The Verge, the upcoming Apple Watch will feature its first new hardware design in years, and will have "a flatter display and edges".

Reportedly, the display would be slightly larger than the current panels found in Series 6, and the size of the cases will also be larger than its earlier designs. Each model of the upcoming series' case will have a size range of 41mm to 45mm.

Apple is also expected to include multiple new watch faces to make the most of the extra screen real estate.

The Series 7 will also have a faster processor and may include a body-temperature sensor in the next year's model.

On a related note, Apple usually announces new watch models in September, so the Apple Series 7 is also speculated to launch soon.

Last year the Series 6 and SE watches were also announced at Apple's September event. (ANI)

