Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant is likely to host its global event next month. Apple is rumoured to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 lineup. Apple iPhone 13 Series will consist of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. We have been hearing speculations regarding the specifications and launch date of the iPhone 13 Series for the past couple of weeks. Now, a new report has revealed new features of the upcoming iPhone lineup. Apple Watch Series 7 Likely To Feature New Faces: Report.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (Photo Credits: Svet Apple)

As per last week's report, Apple's upcoming lineup is rumoured to debut on September 14, 2021, but the company is yet to confirm the launch date. All models of the iPhone 13 Series are said to be available for pre-order starting from September 17, 2021, and the first sale is likely to commence from September 24, 2021. iPhone 13 smartphone's price could start at Rs 79,900 for the base variant whereas the Mini model is likely to begin at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to cost from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Unbox Therapy)

iPhone 13 Series might be sport the same displays as that of the iPhone 12 lineup. That means iPhone 13 Mini could get a 5.4-inch, iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are likely to feature a 6.1-inch screen. The top-end model is speculated to flaunt a 6.7-inch display. All models under iPhone 13 Series will come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: EverythingApplePro)

One new update that Apple is tipped to introduce in iPhone 13 Series is the Always-On display. The Pro and Pro Max variants are rumoured to come with a 120Hz LTPO display and a large 4,352mAh battery whereas the normal models could carry a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a battery of 2,406mAh.

