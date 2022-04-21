Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Apple is set to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series later this year, with an upgraded front camera featuring autofocus. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the details of the camera feature in a tweet.

As per reports from GSMArena, the apple analyst has confirmed that all iPhones coming later this year will boast of autofocus front-facing cameras with an f/1.9 aperture. This comes as a major upgrade over past iPhones as they had persistently stuck with fixed focus selfie shooters and f/2.2 apertures for a long time.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Chrissy Teigen in Her White Alexandre Vauthier Gown for a Dinner Date With John Legend.

Talking about the features of the autofocus selfie camera, Kuo said in his tweet, "AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming."

The wider aperture allows the sensors to capture more light which results in better daytime and low light shots, much to the benefit of photo, video calling and live-streaming apps. The addition of autofocus allows for better subject tracking and improved depth of field in stills and videos especially when it comes to Portrait mode.

Also Read | OPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 15 Junior Assistant Posts at opsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

In another report, Kuo also suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature a 48-MP wide image sensor for the back camera, which may result in a more prominent camera bump.

The upcoming iPhone 14 line-up is said to include the four models iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They are expected to arrive later this year in September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)