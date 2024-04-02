Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Apple is expected to unveil new, more cost-effective AirPods and an updated version of AirPods Max later in 2024.

A report by Mashable highlighted a Foxconn subsidiary as one of the suppliers of the budget-friendly AirPods. Foxconn aims to increase AirPods production in an Indian factory during Q4 2024.

The report also suggests Apple's plan to launch two fourth-generation AirPods models around September or October. These models, featuring entry-level and mid-tier options, are expected to sport a redesigned appearance, improved sound quality, and USB-C charging cases. The mid-tier variant may also include active noise cancellation and a speaker for Find My Location tracking.

Additionally, an updated version of AirPods Max to debut in Q4 2024 is anticipated.

The report by Mashable also hints at the introduction of a USB-C charging port and potentially new colour options for these over-ear headphones. (ANI)

