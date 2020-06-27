Atlanta, June 27: The Coca-Cola Company has announced that the soda giant will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days. "There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media. The Coca-Cola Company will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company in an official statement. Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon Feature in Juventus' Latest Instagram Post As Football Club Wishes Fans on the Occasion of National Sunglasses Day 2020.

"We will take this time to reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed. We also expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners," he added.

Earlier, Social media giant Facebook said that the company will update its advertising policy to restrict hateful content and explicitly ban ads that encourage racial divisions.

According to the Verge, the policy will also restrict ads that express contempt for immigrants or refugees. Notably, the new restrictions apply only to advertisements and will not affect posts without paid promotion.

