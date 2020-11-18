California [US], November 18 (ANI): Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.

Also Read | UPSC Jihad Show ‘Defamatory’, Sudarshan News Can Telecast Bindas Bol Episodes With ‘Caution’, Says Centre’s Affidavit in Supreme Court.

In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis.

The third feature, 'vanish mode', is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread.

Also Read | World Toilet Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About Global Sanitation Crisis.

To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat.

"We're also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)